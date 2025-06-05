What's the story

Apple has lost its appeal to delay key parts of a federal judge's order, which mandates the tech giant to open its App Store to more competition.

The decision was made by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, rejecting Apple's request for a stay on provisions while it appeals against Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers's ruling.

The order is part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the developer behind the popular game Fortnite.