Apple to launch camera-equipped AirPods in 2026
What's the story
Apple's AirPods range is in line for some major upgrades in the coming years.
Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the next iteration of flagship AirPods (possibly the AirPods Pro 3) will come with infrared (IR) cameras.
The advanced capabilities are expected to debut in 2026, with a redesigned version of the over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, arriving in 2027.
Technological advancement
AirPods's IR cameras: A step toward smart glasses?
Kuo's prediction indicates that the new AirPods will come with IR cameras, possibly paving the way for Apple's foray into smart glasses.
These cameras would help users navigate their surroundings by providing them with directional guidance.
Notably, the data collected by these camera-equipped AirPods could even be shared with Apple Intelligence on an iPhone, making the whole experience of using Apple products more interactive and engaging.
Health tracking
Enhanced features and heart rate monitoring
The next-gen AirPods Pro are said to offer heart rate monitoring capabilities, courtesy of a new H3 chip. The feature is already offered in Powerbeats Pro 2.
There are also rumors of a live translation capability coming with iOS 19 later this year, enabling real-time conversations in different languages through the AirPods.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Kuo's post
AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026 (aligning with my earlier prediction that IR camera-equipped AirPods would enter mass production in 2026). A lighter version of the AirPods Max is expected to enter mass production in 2027.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 18, 2025
Weight reduction
AirPods Max to undergo significant hardware rethinking
In 2027, the AirPods Max will be due for a major hardware overhaul.
Kuo has said that this update will be centered around reducing the overall weight of these over-ear headphones.
The current AirPods Max weigh 386g and feature extensive use of aluminium, making them noticeably heavy on the head, something users often find uncomfortable during extended listening sessions.
The lighter version of the AirPods Max is expected to go into mass production in 2027.