What's the story

Apple's AirPods range is in line for some major upgrades in the coming years.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the next iteration of flagship AirPods (possibly the AirPods Pro 3) will come with infrared (IR) cameras.

The advanced capabilities are expected to debut in 2026, with a redesigned version of the over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, arriving in 2027.