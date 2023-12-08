Best true-crime documentaries to watch on Amazon Prime Video

5 true-crime documentaries to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Though Amazon Prime Video is not popular for hoarding true-crime documentaries, it has some of the most gripping and binge-worthy documentaries. These tales of real-life mysteries and investigations offer an immersive look into the darker facets of our world. From unsolved crimes to high-profile cases, each documentary unfolds the intricacies of the human psyche, revealing the complexities that lie behind the headlines.

'The Murder of Meredith' (2022)

The Murder of Meredith delves into the tragic and controversial case of British exchange student Meredith Kercher brutally killed in Italy. It examines the complex legal proceedings, the media frenzy surrounding the trial, and the enduring mystery of the actual culprit behind Kercher's death. With exclusive interviews and a meticulous examination of evidence, it sheds light on the haunting events that shook a nation.

'The Witness' (2015)

The Witness delves into the haunting mystery surrounding the notorious 1964 murder of Kitty Genovese. Bill Genovese, her brother, reopens the case to unravel the truth behind the infamous bystander effect. It explores the impact of urban apathy and the complexities of memory, shedding light on the enduring legacy of a crime that shook the US's perception of societal responsibility.

'You Belong to Me' (2014)

You Belong to Me: Sex, Race, and Murder in the South explores a chilling tale of racism, obsession, and murder in Florida. It investigates the 1952 killing of a prominent white doctor by a young Black woman, Ruby McCollum, after years of sexual abuse. The documentary confronts the deeply rooted racial tensions of the time, shedding light on a haunting chapter in American history.

'The Imposter' (2012)

The mind-bending documentary The Imposter unravels the bizarre story of Frederic Bourdin, a French con artist who assumes the identity of a missing Texas teenager. As his deception unfolds, the film explores the blurred lines between truth and lies, raising unsettling questions about identity, manipulation, and the human capacity for self-deception. This gripping documentary navigates a maze of deception and intrigue.

'Dear Zachary: Letter to a Son About His Father' (2008)

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father is an emotionally charged documentary unraveling the life of Andrew Bagby, who was murdered by his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The child she gave birth to was Zachary. Directed by Kurt Kuenne, Bagby's close friend, it unfolds the tragic aftermath and legal twists that shape the lives of those left behind, through heartfelt letters and interviews.