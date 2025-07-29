Mrunal Thakur mastered 'dhol' for her role in 'Sardaar 2'

Mrunal Thakur is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy sequel, Son of Sardaar 2 . The film has been making waves with its exciting trailer, promising a delightful mix of humor and drama. Ahead of the release, Thakur has been keeping fans engaged with behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from the set. In her latest clip, she can be seen learning to play the dhol for the movie!

BTS video Thakur shares her experience of learning the 'dhol' In the recent video, Thakur is seen dancing to the dhol beats while playfully making faces. She captioned the post, "Learning the dhol for Son of Sardaar 2 was one of those moments... tiring, thrilling, and so, so special. Just feeling super grateful for it all." The actor also thanked her team for their patience and support during this process.

Fan reactions Fans praise Thakur's dedication in the comments Thakur's fans were quick to comment on her post, praising her dedication to the role. One fan wrote, "Mrunal means dedication. The training you take to hone your Rabia character is excellent." Another fan joked, "You're hired for my wedding," while co-star Roshni Walia also commented, "Too good."