Mrunal Thakur mastered 'dhol' for her role in 'Sardaar 2'
What's the story
Mrunal Thakur is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy sequel, Son of Sardaar 2. The film has been making waves with its exciting trailer, promising a delightful mix of humor and drama. Ahead of the release, Thakur has been keeping fans engaged with behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from the set. In her latest clip, she can be seen learning to play the dhol for the movie!
BTS video
Thakur shares her experience of learning the 'dhol'
In the recent video, Thakur is seen dancing to the dhol beats while playfully making faces. She captioned the post, "Learning the dhol for Son of Sardaar 2 was one of those moments... tiring, thrilling, and so, so special. Just feeling super grateful for it all." The actor also thanked her team for their patience and support during this process.
Fan reactions
Fans praise Thakur's dedication in the comments
Thakur's fans were quick to comment on her post, praising her dedication to the role. One fan wrote, "Mrunal means dedication. The training you take to hone your Rabia character is excellent." Another fan joked, "You're hired for my wedding," while co-star Roshni Walia also commented, "Too good."
Film details
'Son of Sardaar 2' hits theaters soon
Led by Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2 is a spiritual sequel to the actor's 2012 blockbuster film of the same name. The movie stars Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Thakur, and Walia in key roles. It is set to release on Friday. After this project, Thakur will be seen in the much-awaited Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha opposite Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, and David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.