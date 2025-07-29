The 'Harry Potter' actors who nearly played iconic roles 

The Harry Potter film series, adapted from J.K. Rowling 's beloved books, became a cultural phenomenon. But the casting wasn't so easy. Many actors were in the running for key roles before the final selections were made. Here, we take a look at some of these fascinating casting choices that could have altered the face of the wizarding world as we know it.

Harry's role Daniel Radcliffe wasn't the first choice for Harry Before Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter, many young actors were considered for the iconic role. One of them was Liam Aiken, who had previously collaborated with director Chris Columbus on a different project. But because of a decision to cast only British actors in the lead roles, Aiken didn't make it to Hogwarts.

Lockhart's role Hugh Grant considered for Gilderoy Lockhart Hugh Grant was first offered the role of Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Grant, who was known for his charming persona and comedic timing, seemed a perfect fit. But due to scheduling conflicts, he declined the offer, and Kenneth Branagh took on the memorable character.

Snape's role Tim Roth almost played Severus Snape Before Alan Rickman's legendary portrayal of Severus Snape, Tim Roth was a hot favorite for the role. Roth was approached in the early days, but eventually chose to take on another project. This paved the way for Rickman to take the role and deliver a performance that fans across the globe remember as one of the most iconic in the series.