The 'Harry Potter' actors who nearly played iconic roles
What's the story
The Harry Potter film series, adapted from J.K. Rowling's beloved books, became a cultural phenomenon. But the casting wasn't so easy. Many actors were in the running for key roles before the final selections were made. Here, we take a look at some of these fascinating casting choices that could have altered the face of the wizarding world as we know it.
Harry's role
Daniel Radcliffe wasn't the first choice for Harry
Before Daniel Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter, many young actors were considered for the iconic role. One of them was Liam Aiken, who had previously collaborated with director Chris Columbus on a different project. But because of a decision to cast only British actors in the lead roles, Aiken didn't make it to Hogwarts.
Lockhart's role
Hugh Grant considered for Gilderoy Lockhart
Hugh Grant was first offered the role of Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Grant, who was known for his charming persona and comedic timing, seemed a perfect fit. But due to scheduling conflicts, he declined the offer, and Kenneth Branagh took on the memorable character.
Snape's role
Tim Roth almost played Severus Snape
Before Alan Rickman's legendary portrayal of Severus Snape, Tim Roth was a hot favorite for the role. Roth was approached in the early days, but eventually chose to take on another project. This paved the way for Rickman to take the role and deliver a performance that fans across the globe remember as one of the most iconic in the series.
Trelawney's role
Tilda Swinton considered for Professor Trelawney
Tilda Swinton was also in the running for Professor Sybill Trelawney in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. With her other-worldly vibe and unconventional acting, Swinton would have given a unique take on this offbeat character. The role finally went to Emma Thompson and she absolutely nailed it.