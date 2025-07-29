China releases $76.7M relief fund as Beijing flood kills 30 

China has announced a disaster relief fund of 550 million yuan ($76.7 million) for areas affected by severe flooding. The central government has earmarked 200 million yuan ($27.86 million) specifically for Beijing , where torrential rains have killed at least 30 people and caused widespread destruction. The floods have also affected Hebei, Liaoning, and Shandong provinces, leading to "heavy casualties and property losses."

Evacuations and alerts Over 80,000 people have been evacuated in Beijing The flooding has also led to the evacuation of over 80,000 people in Beijing. Roads have been damaged, and power outages have hit many villages. The city has issued its highest flood alert, advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Schools and construction sites have been shut down as a precautionary measure against further flooding.

Presidential directive Xi Jinping calls for flood prevention and rescue efforts Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for priority to be given to flood prevention and rescue efforts. He acknowledged "heavy casualties and property losses" in northern and eastern China in recent days. The rainy season in China lasts from July to August. The heaviest rain in Beijing was anticipated to occur on Tuesday, with some places getting up to 30 centimeters of rain.