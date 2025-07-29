China releases $76.7M relief fund as Beijing flood kills 30
What's the story
China has announced a disaster relief fund of 550 million yuan ($76.7 million) for areas affected by severe flooding. The central government has earmarked 200 million yuan ($27.86 million) specifically for Beijing, where torrential rains have killed at least 30 people and caused widespread destruction. The floods have also affected Hebei, Liaoning, and Shandong provinces, leading to "heavy casualties and property losses."
Evacuations and alerts
Over 80,000 people have been evacuated in Beijing
The flooding has also led to the evacuation of over 80,000 people in Beijing. Roads have been damaged, and power outages have hit many villages. The city has issued its highest flood alert, advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Schools and construction sites have been shut down as a precautionary measure against further flooding.
Presidential directive
Xi Jinping calls for flood prevention and rescue efforts
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for priority to be given to flood prevention and rescue efforts. He acknowledged "heavy casualties and property losses" in northern and eastern China in recent days. The rainy season in China lasts from July to August. The heaviest rain in Beijing was anticipated to occur on Tuesday, with some places getting up to 30 centimeters of rain.
Past
Beijing hit by extreme floods in 2023
According to reports, authorities ordered the release of water from a reservoir in Beijing's rural Miyun district, which was at its highest level since it was established in 1959. Locals have been warned to avoid rivers downstream as their levels rose and more heavy rain was anticipated. In 2023, Beijing was struck by severe flooding that killed dozens of people and forced 1 million residents to move. Much of the damage occurred in Hebei.