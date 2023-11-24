Final Bentley Mulsanne finds permanent home at the automaker's museum

By Pradnesh Naik 11:31 am Nov 24, 202311:31 am

The bespoke Bentley Mulsanne features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Bentley)

A one-off 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase has been added to Bentley's Heritage Collection museum at its Crewe facility in England. First introduced in 1980 and relaunched in 2009, the car was retired as the automaker's flagship model last year. This final masterpiece vehicle was custom-made for the late Queen Elizabeth II, featuring a solid Barnato green exterior and a Twine and Cumbrian hide interior.

Bespoke features of the royal Mulsanne model

The special Mulsanne is equipped with unique features such as privacy curtains, the 'Royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom' inlaid in the door waist rails, and a specially designed tray to hold the Queen's handbag. It also includes hidden blue-colored police lights, a siren, and a bullhorn with a concealed switch panel behind a walnut-veneered door. It is powered by a 6.75-liter V8 engine that produces 537hp of power. It is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mulsanne's place in Bentley's Heritage Collection is an apt tribute

As the bespoke Mulsanne joins Bentley's Heritage Collection, it finds itself among other notable vehicles like the second Mulsanne ever built, (VIN 0002) from 2010 and a 2019 Mulsanne Speed that was once part of Bentley's press fleet. The collection, which is currently undergoing a three-year rebuilding program, aims to showcase the British marque's impressive 104-year history through its diverse lineup of 45 vehicles.

