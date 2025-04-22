White House looking to replace Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief?
What's the story
Amid allegations that Pete Hegseth shared classified military information in a family group chat, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a change in leadership at the Pentagon, according to NPR.
His position as defense secretary is being questioned.
He allegedly shared the information via Signal on his personal device, detailing sensitive details about airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
Leak concerns
Hegseth's information leak could have endangered US pilots
The classified information was reportedly shared in a group chat with Hegseth's wife, brother, and lawyer.
The leaking of such sensitive information hours before the airstrikes raised concerns of potential risks to US pilots if adversaries had intercepted the timing of strikes.
Around the same time, there was another accidental disclosure of similar information to senior White House officials in a separate Signal chat group that included a journalist.
Accusations
Former Pentagon advisors accuse administration of leaking information
Since reports of a second Signal chatroom used to discuss sensitive military operations, Pressure had been mounting on Hegseth.
John Ullyot, who quit last week after briefly serving as Pentagon spokeswoman, said in an opinion piece published by Politico on Sunday that the Pentagon has been overwhelmed by staff drama and turnover in the first few months of the second Trump administration.
Ullyot described the situation as a "full-blown meltdown" that could cost Hegseth his job as defense secretary.
Denial
Hegseth denies wrongdoing amid staff departures
Three other advisors, Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, and Darin Selnick, were also escorted out and accused of leaking information to the press.
They called the dismissal "unconscionable," saying they hadn't been informed about what they were accused of leaking.
Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing, saying at a White House Easter event that "this is what the media does, they take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people, ruin their reputation."
Support
Trump defends Hegseth amid controversy
Despite the controversy surrounding Hegseth, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has denied plans to replace him. She stated that President Donald Trump "stands strongly" behind Hegseth.
President Trump also dismissed the Signal chats concerns as a "waste of time," asserting Hegseth is doing an excellent job.
"He's doing a great job — ask the Houthis how he's doing," she said, referring to the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.