Pope Francis died of stroke, irreversible heart failure: Vatican doctor
What's the story
Pope Francis died on Monday morning of a stroke and heart failure, according to his death certificate released by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli.
The death certificate, which was made public by the Vatican, said the 88-year-old pontiff had fallen into a coma before his death.
Announcing the news on the Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis."
Background
First Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church
Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, was known for his humility and commitment to social causes.
He had been battling double pneumonia but appeared to be recovering well.
On Easter Sunday, he greeted massive crowds in St. Peter's Square from an open-air popemobile, signaling a positive health trend at the time.
The Vatican hasn't announced a date for Pope Francis's funeral yet, but it is expected to take place traditionally between Friday and Sunday.
Final wishes
Funeral arrangements yet to be finalized
A gathering of cardinals will meet on Tuesday, and the funeral schedule can be decided.
According to the death certificate, Pope Francis wished to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration," but with his papal name (in Latin): Franciscus.
He had earlier said that he wants to be buried at Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica instead of the grottoes beneath St. Peter's Basilica, where most popes are buried.