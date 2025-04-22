What's the story

Pope Francis died on Monday morning of a stroke and heart failure, according to his death certificate released by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli.

The death certificate, which was made public by the Vatican, said the 88-year-old pontiff had fallen into a coma before his death.

Announcing the news on the Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis."