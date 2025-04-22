Harvard sues Trump administration over $2.2B federal fund freeze
What's the story
Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration for its decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding.
The action comes after the university refused to comply with the government's demands regarding campus protests.
Harvard President Alan Garber said the government's action is a violation of constitutional rights and could cripple research initiatives at the university.
Legal defense
Harvard argues funding freeze is part of a pressure campaign
In its lawsuit, Harvard argues the administration's decision to cut off funds was part of a pressure campaign.
The aim was to force the university "to submit to the government's control over its academic programs."
It also argues that no rational connection has been identified between concerns around antisemitism and research that aims at saving American lives or fostering American success.
Stance
Harvard's refusal to negotiate over independence
Before the funding suspension, the Trump administration had pushed for Harvard University to make sweeping government and leadership reforms.
It had also proposed changes to admission policies in an attempt to limit 'anti-Semitism activities.'
However, Harvard dismissed the suggestions, firmly declaring it would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."
Task force
Trump's administration faces backlash from top universities
The Trump administration's latest move has riled several of America's top universities.
A new government task force has suspended/frozen billions of dollars in federal funding and contracts to premier institutions, including Columbia and Harvard.
The task force is reportedly targeting schools that didn't sufficiently protect Jewish students during last year's pro-Palestinian protests, prompting critics to accuse Trump of exploiting antisemitism to tighten control over universities.