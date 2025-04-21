Applying for H-1B, H-2B visas? Check eligibility, documents required
What's the story
The petition filing window for those selected in H-1B and H-2B visa lotteries is now open.
Both are important routes for foreign workers looking for legal jobs in the US.
Whether you are an experienced employee looking for a career in a particular field or a seasonal worker looking for temporary gigs, knowing your visa options is important.
Here's a guide to the two types of visas, their eligibility and documents required.
Visa #1
H-1B visa: A gateway for skilled professionals
H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa which allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, which require theoretical or technical expertise in specialized fields.
Occupations including software engineers, doctors, financial analysts and university professors are included under it.
To qualify, applicants need to have a US job offer whose position necessitates specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor's degree in the field.
Procedure
A step-by-step guide to application
For H-1B visa, employers have to submit electronic registrations in the annual H-1B lottery. If selected, they file Form I-129 with USCIS.
When approved, the worker applies for a visa at a US consulate.
Documents required include Form I-129 (petition for non-immigrant worker), Certified Labor Condition Application (LCA), a valid passport, degree certificates, and transcripts.
Academic equivalency evaluation (for foreign degrees), a detailed resume/CV, job offer letter, DS-160 confirmation page, and passport-sized photograph (US visa standards) are also needed.
Visa #2
H-2B visa: Temporary non-agricultural employment
The H-2B visa is a non-immigrant US visa that enables US employers to bring in foreign workers to fill temporary non-agricultural positions, typically when demand spikes in peak season or for one-time events.
The hospitality, landscaping, construction and amusement park industries commonly hire H-2B workers.
To qualify for this category, applicants need to get a valid job offer from a US employer for temporary work, and also be a citizen of an eligible country.
Steps
Application process and required documents
To apply for H-2B visa, an employer first files ETA Form 9142B with the Department of Labor for temporary labor certification.
After getting labor certification, they file Form I-129 with USCIS. The approved beneficiaries then apply for H-2B visa abroad.
Documents required for the visa include, approved ETA Form 9142B (labor certification), Form I-129, valid passport, DS-160 confirmation page, visa application fee receipt, visa-standard photographs, and job offer letter with start and end dates.