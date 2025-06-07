Russian ex-president offers to mediate Trump-Musk 'peace deal'
What's the story
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has humorously offered to mediate a "peace deal" between United States President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.
"We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys," the former Russian President wrote in a post on X.
We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys😱!— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 6, 2025
Conflict details
Musk's exit from Trump's administration
The conflict between Trump and Musk started after the Tesla CEO criticized Trump's tax bill as too expensive.
This led to Musk's exit from the US administration, despite being a major donor to Trump's 2024 campaign.
Trump expressed disappointment in Musk, while Musk claimed his support was crucial for Trump's election victory.
Official response
Russia offers Musk political asylum
Russian officials have also commented on the feud with jokes, sarcasm, and jibes.
Dmitry Rogozin, former head of Russia's space program, invited Musk to Russia if he faced "insurmountable problems" in the US.
Rogozin assured Musk of finding "reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity" in Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian lawmaker Dmitry Novikov speculated that Musk might not need political asylum but noted that Russia could provide it if necessary.
Official opinion
Other Russian officials comment on feud
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the feud an "internal matter" for the US but expressed confidence in Trump's ability to manage multiple issues.
Konstantin Malofeyev saw the conflict as an opportunity for Russia to divert attention from international affairs, especially Ukraine.
Margarita Simonyan of RT also mocked the situation as a reflection of modern US political culture.
"Sort of like the English Industrial Revolution. Only in reverse," she said.