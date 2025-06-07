You can get your US visa faster at these places
What's the story
Indian applicants for tourist visas to the United States are facing long delays in getting interview appointments.
The US Department of State recently updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates. They reveal that the waiting period at some consulates in India is over a year.
In Chennai, applicants have to wait for 14 months. Hyderabad has a seven-month wait time, while Kolkata's is six months. Mumbai and New Delhi have wait times of 9.5 and eight months, respectively.
Statement
What does US Department of State say?
The Department of State has clarified that these wait times are calculated in 30-day increments and include weekends and holidays when the embassies are closed.
However, they do not guarantee an appointment within that timeframe.
The department said, "We now provide additional information on the average time, non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month."
Visa purpose
What are B1, B2 visas?
The B1/B2 visas are intended for business trips, tourism, family visits, medical care or social events without paid work.
Most applicants receive a combined B1/B2 visa for both business and leisure activities during their stay in the US.
To note, the embassies and consulates release extra appointment slots from time to time for the convenience of visa applicants.