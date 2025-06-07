What's the story

Indian applicants for tourist visas to the United States are facing long delays in getting interview appointments.

The US Department of State recently updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates. They reveal that the waiting period at some consulates in India is over a year.

In Chennai, applicants have to wait for 14 months. Hyderabad has a seven-month wait time, while Kolkata's is six months. Mumbai and New Delhi have wait times of 9.5 and eight months, respectively.