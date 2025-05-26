AI laptop sales in India surge 185% in Q1
What's the story
The Indian PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, has witnessed a whopping 8.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2025.
The expansion, which is marked by the shipment of some 3.3 million units, has been detailed in IDC's latest report.
The premium notebooks under $1,000 have increased by 8%, while AI notebooks have seen a phenomenal YoY growth of over 185%.
Rankings
HP remains the top brand
The IDC report emphasizes that the notebook segment has witnessed a significant YoY growth of 13.8% while workstations have jumped by a strong 30%.
However, the desktop category has witnessed a minor decline of 2.4%.
HP remains the top brand in the PC segment, followed closely by Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS.
Market dynamics
E-commerce and consumer segments boost PC market
The consumer segment also added to the market's growth with an 8.9% YoY increase, fueled by Republic Day sales and a major shipment push in March across channels.
The e-tailing channel continued its upward trajectory, growing at 21.9% YoY in Q1 2025.
Bharath Shenoy from IDC India & South Asia said strong shipments reflect positive market momentum, but higher channel inventory may be a challenge soon.
Market leaders
Indian PC market in Q1 2025
HP has dominated the Indian PC market with a whopping 29.1% share in Q1 2025.
The company topped the commercial segment with a 32.7% share and experienced a 60.6% YoY demand growth from enterprises.
Lenovo came in second with an 18.9% share, growing in both consumer and commercial segments by 36.4% and 33.8% YoY, respectively, during the period.
Brand performance
Dell, Acer, and ASUS maintain strong market positions
Dell held on to its second-largest brand position in the commercial segment with a 22% share.
Even with lower shipments due to inventory correction in the consumer segment, it still holds a 15.6% market share.
Acer took the fourth spot with a 15.4% market share, resulting in an impressive 95.5% YoY growth in the consumer segment despite witnessing a decline in commercial sector orders by over 21%.
ASUS noticed a 6% share and an 8.6% YoY growth.