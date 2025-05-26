What's the story

The Indian PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, has witnessed a whopping 8.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2025.

The expansion, which is marked by the shipment of some 3.3 million units, has been detailed in IDC's latest report.

The premium notebooks under $1,000 have increased by 8%, while AI notebooks have seen a phenomenal YoY growth of over 185%.