Heart attacks are increasingly striking the young, with 40% of cases in India involving people under 40 years of age. This trend is leading to the death of 200 Indians every hour due to heart disease.

A major problem is that many young patients show no apparent warning signs before a heart attack.

Here, early detection is key, and one powerful tool doctors are now using is a non-invasive imaging test called CT calcium score.

Let's see how it works.