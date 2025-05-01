Does drinking water after meals help digestion? Here's the truth
What's the story
Most of us have heard that drinking water immediately after meals helps in digestion, but the truth is, there's no scientific evidence to support it.
Staying hydrated is important for our health, but the timing of intake of water (with respect to meals) doesn't play a crucial role in how well we digest food.
Here's an article on different aspects of this myth and how our bodies process food and fluids.
Digestion
Digestion process explained
Digestion starts in the mouth, with saliva breaking down food.
Once swallowed, food goes to the stomach where acids and enzymes digest it further.
The small intestine absorbs nutrients and the large intestine processes waste.
Drinking water during or after meals doesn't change this order significantly, as the body handles solids and liquids well at the same time.
Stomach acidity
Impact on stomach acidity
A common misconception is that drinking water dilutes stomach acid, hindering the digestion process.
The truth is, stomach is skilled enough to maintain its required acidity, no matter how much fluid is consumed with meals.
It makes up for it by secreting more acid, as needed.
This adjustment makes sure that digestion persists, even when water is taken during or after food.
Nutrient absorption
Nutrient absorption considerations
Water contributes to nutrient absorption by dissolving vitamins and minerals for easy absorption by the body.
However, drinking water right after having food doesn't improve or hinder the process significantly.
The body absorbs nutrients according to its needs and not based on when one drinks fluids.
Hydration tips
Hydration timing tips
While drinking water immediately after meals may not help digestion, staying hydrated all throughout the day, indirectly, helps all body functions, including digestion.
Take small sips of water while eating, if you want, but concentrate on staying hydrated before and between meals for maximum health benefits.