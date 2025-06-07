Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong faces new national security charges
What's the story
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been slapped with fresh national security charges.
The new allegations accuse him of colluding with foreign forces to jeopardize national security.
This is the second time Wong has been charged under the controversial law imposed by Beijing in 2020.
He currently serves a 56-month sentence for his involvement in an unofficial primary election.
Charges detailed
Wong charged with soliciting foreign sanctions against China
Wong appeared in court on Friday, where he was charged with conspiring with fellow activist Nathan Law and others to solicit foreign sanctions against Hong Kong and China.
The alleged offenses took place between July and November 2020.
The charge sheet also accuses Wong of "seriously" disrupting "the formulation and implementation of laws and policies" in Hong Kong and China, "which was likely to cause serious consequences."
If convicted, he could face a life sentence.
International outcry
Rights groups condemn new charges
Rights groups have condemned the new charges against Wong, calling them an "outrageous" attempt to keep him imprisoned.
Human Rights Watch's Maya Wong called the charges "arbitrary, cruel and outrageous."
Amnesty International's Sarah Brooks said they show how the law can threaten human rights in Hong Kong.
The national security law has been criticized for suppressing free speech and dissent, but defended by authorities as necessary for stability.
Activism history
Wong's rise to prominence
Wong first rose to prominence in 2012 as a high school student protesting against national education reforms.
He later became a key figure in the Occupy Movement of 2014 and co-founded Demosisto in 2016, which was disbanded after the national security law was enacted.
The case against Wong has been adjourned until August 8 as he remains behind bars awaiting further legal proceedings.