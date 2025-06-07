Bangladesh polls in April 2026, says Muhammad Yunus
What's the story
The Awami League has slammed Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for his recent announcement about the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh.
Yunus had said the elections would be held in April 2026, after being under pressure from the Army and political parties.
He stressed the need for a proper election environment, adding that flawed elections have caused major national crises in Bangladesh.
Misinformation allegations
Awami League slams Yunus
The Awami League, led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused Yunus of spreading misinformation in his address.
They alleged he was trying to cover up his failures by blaming their previous government.
The party also criticized Yunus's interim government for economic deterioration under his regime.
They claimed industries have shut down, investments stalled, and unemployment rose during this period.
Corruption claims
Allegations of corruption
The Awami League also accused Yunus's interim government of corruption and tax favoritism. They highlighted a tax waiver of Tk 666 crore for Yunus and other tax exemptions for Grameen Bank.
The party alleged that Yunus's government lacked democratic legitimacy and served foreign interests over Bangladesh's citizens.
They warned that some members of his interim government hold foreign passports and could leave after damaging the country.
Election vision
Hold your candidates accountable, Yunus tells citizens
In his address, Yunus spoke about the public interest in institutional reform to avoid future crises.
He asked citizens to hold candidates accountable and demand reforms in parliament without compromising national integrity.
He said, "Hold your candidates and political parties accountable... Demand that they never bargain away the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national dignity to any foreign power."