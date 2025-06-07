What's the story

United States Congressman Brad Sherman has called on Pakistan to take strong action against the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

He made this appeal during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation, headed by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Washington.

Sherman described JeM as a "vile" organization and highlighted its role in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl.