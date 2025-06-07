What's the story

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using over 400 drones and 40 missiles.

The assault, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as one of the largest since the war began, targeted nine regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy.

At least six people have died in the attacks, and between 49 to 80 people have been injured, according to varying reports.