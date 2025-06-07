Russia launches massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine
In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using over 400 drones and 40 missiles.
The assault, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as one of the largest since the war began, targeted nine regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy.
At least six people have died in the attacks, and between 49 to 80 people have been injured, according to varying reports.
Casualties and damage
Six people killed, dozens injured
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed that three firefighters were killed in Kyiv, while two civilians died in Lutsk, and one person was killed in Chernihiv.
President Zelenskyy said around 80 people were injured across the country.
The strikes caused significant damage to 38 facilities, including residential buildings.
Retaliation claim
Russia claims strikes were in retaliation to Kyiv's 'terrorist acts'
Russia's Ministry of Defence has claimed that the strikes were in retaliation for what it called Kyiv's "terrorist acts."
This comes after a recent Ukrainian operation that damaged over a third of Russia's nuclear-capable bombers at airbases as far as Siberia.
Moscow had warned of a response after Kyiv's successful strike on its airbases.
Defense efforts
Ukraine intercepts over 400 projectiles fired by Russia
Despite the scale of the attack, Ukraine's air force managed to intercept 406 out of 452 projectiles fired by Russia. These included 32 cruise missiles and 4 ballistic missiles.
The General Staff of Ukraine also reported strikes on Russian airfields housing aircraft that survived previous attacks.
Diplomatic talks
Putin speaks with Trump about Moscow's need to respond
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with former US President Donald Trump about Moscow's need to respond to Ukrainian actions.
However, it remains unclear if this was the full extent of Russia's retaliation or if further escalation is planned.
The situation continues to be tense as both sides brace for possible further developments in the conflict, with ceasefire talks appearing to stall.