'Bring your teleprompter...': Mamata dares Modi to live TV debate
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a live television debate after he criticized her Trinamool Congress government, calling it "nirmam" and corrupt at an Alipurduar rally.
"Today, West Bengal is grappling with series of crises. People don't want Nirmam Sarkar. They want change and good governance," Modi said.
In response, Banerjee dared the PM to "come sit with me on a live TV debate. You may bring your teleprompter."
Political accusations
Banerjee accuses Modi of politicizing sensitive issues
Banerjee said his comments were not only shocking and unfortunate, as she didn't think he would say something like that when all-party delegates are traveling the world to show unity and spread India's message of "zero tolerance for terrorism."
"But is it the time for PM Modi and his leaders to say that they would do 'Operation Bengal' like they did 'Operation Sindoor'?" I challenge them to go for elections tomorrow if they have the guts," she dared.
Twitter Post
Watch Banerjee's statement here
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country...In his presence his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I… pic.twitter.com/WCSDMcqQx4— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025
Bengal
Bengal awaiting BJP's development model: Modi
Speaking at the Alipurduar rally on Thursday, Modi said Bengal "needs freedom from politics of violence, appeasement, riots and corruption," adding that its people are eagerly awaiting "BJP's development model."
"First is the...violence and anarchy spreading in society. Secondly, our mothers and sisters are unsafe...Thirdly, extreme despair and rampant unemployment among the youth. Fourthly, there is a steady decline in trust in the system. Finally, the selfish politics of the ruling party has snatched rights of the poor," Modi said.
Criticism of PM
Courts have to intervene in every issue, says PM
He also said that the communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda during the anti-Waqf Act protest was an example of the state government's ruthlessness.
"In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand. Imagine the horrific situation when the people of a party running the government identify and burn people's houses, and the police remain mere spectators. I ask...people of Bengal, is this how a government runs? Here, the courts have to intervene in every issue," he said.