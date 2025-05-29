What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a live television debate after he criticized her Trinamool Congress government, calling it "nirmam" and corrupt at an Alipurduar rally.

"Today, West Bengal is grappling with series of crises. People don't want Nirmam Sarkar. They want change and good governance," Modi said.

In response, Banerjee dared the PM to "come sit with me on a live TV debate. You may bring your teleprompter."