What's the story

Hundreds of Muslim Congress workers in Mangaluru, Karnataka, quit the party on Thursday in protest against the government's alleged failure to curb communal violence in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The protest was triggered by the recent murder of Abdul Rahman, a mosque secretary, on May 27. His colleague Kalandar Shafi was also critically injured in the attack.

The resignations were announced at a protest meeting where attendees demanded strict action against those responsible for the crimes, per NDTV.