Karnataka Congress Muslim leaders resign over Mosque secretary's murder
What's the story
Hundreds of Muslim Congress workers in Mangaluru, Karnataka, quit the party on Thursday in protest against the government's alleged failure to curb communal violence in the Dakshina Kannada district.
The protest was triggered by the recent murder of Abdul Rahman, a mosque secretary, on May 27. His colleague Kalandar Shafi was also critically injured in the attack.
The resignations were announced at a protest meeting where attendees demanded strict action against those responsible for the crimes, per NDTV.
Unmet demands
Protesters accuse state government of inaction
"There was no action against inflammatory speeches..If we are not able to provide justice to the people, then what is the use of us being in these positions," Shahul Hameed, the minority wing president of DK District Congress Committee, told TNIE earlier.
"Being associated with the political party ruling the state we are pained at the state of affairs in the district," he said and urged Home Minister G Parameshwara and district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to visit the region.
Leadership exit
15 people named in FIR
On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he directed police to properly investigate the issue and apprehend the perpetrators.
The police have filed an FIR naming 15 people in connection with the murder, based on a complaint by Muhammad Nissar, who admitted the injured victims to the hospital.
Among those named in the FIR were Deepak, Sumith and their associates, who allegedly dragged Rahman out of the driver's seat and attacked him with swords, knives, and iron rods.
FIR
15 people attacked them
"A group of about 15 people came there with swords, knives and rods. They pulled Abdul Rahman, who was sitting in the driver's seat, out and stabbed him. When Shafi, who was nearby, intervened, he was stabbed in the chest, back, hands and arms. The assailants escaped when people raised...alarm," the complaint said.
The crime occurred following the murder of a known rowdy-sheeter, Suhas Shetty, in the region on May 1, fueling speculation that it was a revenge killing.