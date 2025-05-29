What's the story

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has announced his decision to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He will be contesting from the Mansa constituency, which holds significance as it is where his son was active politically and was murdered in the district.

The announcement comes just days before the third death anniversary of Moosewala.

Singh said he is entering politics to seek justice for his son and restore law and order in Punjab.