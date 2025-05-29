Sidhu Moose Wala's father to contest Punjab polls from Mansa
What's the story
Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has announced his decision to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
He will be contesting from the Mansa constituency, which holds significance as it is where his son was active politically and was murdered in the district.
The announcement comes just days before the third death anniversary of Moosewala.
Singh said he is entering politics to seek justice for his son and restore law and order in Punjab.
Political criticism
Singh criticizes Punjab government, CM Mann
Singh has also slammed the Punjab government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not doing enough to control crime.
He said his political entry would be centered on seeking justice, restoring public safety, and speaking up for those who are being silenced.
Moosewala had contested from Mansa in 2022 on a Congress ticket but lost amid an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave.
Ongoing investigation
Moosewala murder case remains unresolved
The murder case of Moose Wala remains unresolved, with key accused still at large.
Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster allegedly involved in the crime, is still evading arrest.
Five chargesheets have been filed against 32 accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
However, Brar's absence continues to hinder the prosecution's efforts.
Personal life
Moosewala's father welcomes new son through IVF
Singh's entry into politics has divided opinions on social media. While some users praised his courage, others accused him of using his son's fame for political gain.
In March 2024, Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a son through IVF, nearly two years after Moose Wala's death.
Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May, 2022, when his car was ambushed by unidentified gunmen.
Twenty-four bullets struck the Punjabi rapper.