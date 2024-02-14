It might cost above Rs. 1 crore

Ford expected to re-enter India with Mustang Mach-E crossover

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:48 pm Feb 14, 202404:48 pm

What's the story US automaker Ford appears to be making moves to re-enter the Indian market. It has also recently trademarked the Mustang Mach-E nameplate. This development follows the company's application for a design patent for the next-generation Endeavour in India. To recall, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover was the first car Ford had confirmed for a launch here, after it concluded its local operations in 2021.

Availability

Mustang Mach-E likely to be imported

The Mustang Mach-E is anticipated to arrive in India as a fully built import, under a regulation permitting up to 2,500 units without homologation. The vehicle's price is expected to exceed Rs. 1 crore, but will surely benefit from a lower GST rate for electric vehicles. Ford's recent change of heart regarding the sale of its Chennai factory, and new job openings lends credibility to rumors of its introduction in the Indian market.

Performance

A look at the powertrains

Globally, the Mustang Mach-E comes in RWD or AWD configurations and standard or extended-range options. The base RWD model features a 72kWh battery, 269hp of power, 430Nm torque, and a 470km range. The range extender version boasts a 91kWh battery, 294hp/430Nm, and a 600km range. The AWD variant with a 91kWh range extender generates 351hp/580Nm, and has a 548km range. Finally, the top-of-the-line GT AWD model has a 91kWh battery, a 489km range, and 487hp/850Nm.

Rivals

What about its competitors?

It is too early to predict which variant will be launched in India. If introduced, the Mustang Mach-E will compete with luxury EVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE, Audi Q8 e-tron, and BMW iX.