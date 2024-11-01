Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaguar has stopped selling new traditional powertrain vehicles in the UK, with plans to end all new sales by November 2024. However, it continues to produce SUVs for international markets.

Under Tata Motors, Jaguar aims to reposition itself in the luxury car segment, competing with Bentley and Aston Martin, and plans to launch electric vehicles based on its new Electrified Architecture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaguar aims to become an all-EV brand by 2025

Why British icon Jaguar isn't selling news cars in UK

By Mudit Dube 03:00 pm Nov 01, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Jaguar, the iconic British car brand, has stopped selling new cars in its home market until 2026. The move is in line with the company's pivot toward electric vehicles (EVs), as part of its "Reimagine" global strategy unveiled four years ago. The plan seeks to turn Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. But, the expected EV models are still under wraps.

Phase-out

End of an era for combustion engine cars

Notably, Jaguar has already ceased selling new vehicles with traditional powertrains in the UK. Models like the E-Pace, XE, XF, and F-Type have been discontinued, with the F-Pace being the last to leave the market. "From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead. We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles," Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) confirmed to Autocar.

Global availability

Jaguar's SUVs: Still available outside UK

Despite the halt in new car sales in the UK, Jaguar continues to produce its SUVs for markets outside its homeland. However, these models are also nearing their end of production. Until the arrival of new EVs, British customers have the option to purchase a certified pre-owned car from Jaguar. The F-Pace was Jaguar's most popular product in 2023 with 21,943 units sold globally.

Market repositioning

Jaguar's future: Competing with Bentley and Aston Martin

Under Tata Motors's ownership since 2008, Jaguar is poised to re-establish itself in the luxury car segment. The brand wants to take on high-end names like Bentley and Aston Martin, instead of existing rivals such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. The first EV post-rebranding is likely to be a Porsche Taycan rival. A Bentayga rival SUV is also planned for a 2026 launch.

EV blueprint

Jaguar's electrified architecture and upcoming concept car

Both these upcoming models will be based on the dedicated Jaguar Electrified Architecture, which will also serve as the foundation for a large sedan due later this decade. Before the year-end, Jaguar intends to unveil a concept car in the US. The production model of this four-door GT is likely to be priced at over £100,000.