To mark the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in March 2021, Jaguar has unveiled a limited-run F-Type Heritage 60 Edition model. Only 60 units will be up for grabs worldwide. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a Sherwood Green paintwork, a host of cosmetic updates inside-out, and draws power from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition: At a glance

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles. It sports a wide blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, wide air dams, and Sherwood Green paintwork. The car is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and diamond-cut 20-inch forged alloy wheels with black brake calipers. It also features an aluminium console finisher, which draws inspiration from the E-type's rear-view mirror casing.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition draws power from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that makes 567hp/700Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and attain a top-speed of 299km/h.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition has a luxurious cabin with dual-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather trim, headrests with E-type 60th anniversary logo on them, and "E-type 60" badging. An SV Bespoke commissioning plaque, commemorative treadplates, and Caraway-edged carpet mats are also present. The car houses a 12.3-inch HD TFT instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.

Information What about the pricing?