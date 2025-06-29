Beware! Fake government letter targets landowners with 5G tower scam
What's the story
A fake letter claiming approval from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for 5G tower installation on private property is doing the rounds. The document looks official with government logos, letterheads, and signatures, but is actually a scam. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked this fraudulent communication and warned citizens against falling for it.
Scam operation
What is the scam?
This is a classic impersonation scam where fraudsters send fake letters or emails to landowners. They claim their land has been approved for a telecom tower, asking them to submit documents or pay fees for approval. The urgency and official tone are meant to pressure victims into complying quickly, which could lead to identity theft or financial fraud.
Official clarification
TRAI's clarification on the matter
TRAI has officially clarified that it does not lease or rent land for mobile tower installations. The clarification, issued in 2022, was in response to similar fraudulent practices. The fake letter being circulated now claims that a satellite survey found a "proper range of network" on the recipient's land and thus approved it for 5G tower installation under the Telecommunication Act-1972.
Scam specifics
Document asks for 'necessary documents' from building owner
The fake letter asks recipients to obtain documents from the building owner and structure stability from a civil engineer. It falsely claims that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allows tower installation without any physical process. The document ends with a fake signature of one "Soumyendu Ganguly" representing TRAI, along with a false KHATA number and forged seals.
Scam prevention
Tips to avoid falling for such scams
To avoid falling for such scams, remember that TRAI does not approve land for tower installation. Never share personal or land-related documents without verifying the source. Ignore letters demanding urgent submissions or payments. Always verify claims with telecom companies or through official government portals. If you encounter such a scam, report it at cybercrime.gov.in or your nearest police station.