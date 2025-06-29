Beware! Fake government letter targets landowners with 5G tower scam

A fake letter claiming approval from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for 5G tower installation on private property is doing the rounds. The document looks official with government logos, letterheads, and signatures, but is actually a scam. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked this fraudulent communication and warned citizens against falling for it.

Scam operation What is the scam? This is a classic impersonation scam where fraudsters send fake letters or emails to landowners. They claim their land has been approved for a telecom tower, asking them to submit documents or pay fees for approval. The urgency and official tone are meant to pressure victims into complying quickly, which could lead to identity theft or financial fraud.

Official clarification TRAI's clarification on the matter TRAI has officially clarified that it does not lease or rent land for mobile tower installations. The clarification, issued in 2022, was in response to similar fraudulent practices. The fake letter being circulated now claims that a satellite survey found a "proper range of network" on the recipient's land and thus approved it for 5G tower installation under the Telecommunication Act-1972.

Scam specifics Document asks for 'necessary documents' from building owner The fake letter asks recipients to obtain documents from the building owner and structure stability from a civil engineer. It falsely claims that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allows tower installation without any physical process. The document ends with a fake signature of one "Soumyendu Ganguly" representing TRAI, along with a false KHATA number and forged seals.