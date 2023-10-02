Asian Games, women's 3000m steeplechase: Parul, Preeti hand double podium

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:27 pm Oct 02, 202306:27 pm

Parul and Preeti bag silver and bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase (Photo credit: X/@afiindia)

It was another double podium for India in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 Asian Games as Parul Chaudhury bagged the silver medal and Preeti Lamba finished with bronze. Both the Indian athletes were behind the reigning world champion Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain. Parul showcased her prowess in this discipline, and she delivered when it mattered. Preeti also did her best.

Podium for two Indian athletes

Parul finished just behind Yavi with a timing of 9:27.63 seconds to bag the silver medal. Meanwhile, Yavi defended her gold from 2018, clocking the Asian Games record with a timing of 9:18.28 seconds. On the other hand, Preeti was sensational in a thrilling finish as she clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32 seconds. She finished ahead of Bahrain's Tigest Getent Mekonen (9:43.71s).

Sable won gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase

Indian athletes have dominated the 3000m steeplechase events at the 2023 Asian Games. Yesterday, Indian star athlete Avinash Sable proved his mettle when he clinched the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase. He broke the Asian Games record with a timing of 8:19:50 seconds. Sable created history as it was India's first Asian Games medal in men's 3000m steeplechase.

Sudha Singh won silver in the 2018 Asian Games

Just like Parul, Sudha Singh won the silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Sudha finished with a timing of 9:40.03 seconds. She was only behind Bahrain's Yavi, who clocked a timing of 9:36.52 seconds.

Who is Parul Chaudhury?

Born on April 15, 1995, hailing from Meerut, Parul specializes in both women's 5000m and 3000m steeplechase. The 28-year-old has shattered several records and won accolades in the last two years. She broke the national record at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a timing of 9:15.31 seconds. Parul broke the record of Lalita Babar (9:19.76 seconds), who achieved it at the 2016 Olympics.

A look at Parul's accolades

Parul finished 11th in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, broke the national record, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics. She also won the gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Parul also won the silver medal in the women's 5000m at the same event. She bagged bronze in the women's 5000m at the 2019 Asian Championships.