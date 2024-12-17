Summarize Simplifying... In short A 70-year-old farmer from Haryana, Chand, sold his land and crops, and gave away gold and silver ornaments worth ₹40 lakh to pay a ₹3.1 crore alimony.

After an 18-year-long legal battle, the Punjab and Haryana High Court validated the agreement and formally dissolved his marriage, ensuring his ex-wife and children have no future claim on his estate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The couple started living separately in 2006

Haryana: Farmer, 70, sells land to pay ₹3.1 crore alimony

By Snehil Singh 07:32 pm Dec 17, 202407:32 pm

What's the story A 70-year-old Haryana farmer has ended his 44-year-old marriage with a whopping alimony of ₹3.07 crore. The settlement ends an 18-year-long legal battle with his estranged wife, Santosh Kumari (73). The couple, who married on August 27, 1980, and have three surviving children (out of four), started living separately since May 8, 2006 due to "temperamental differences."

Legal proceedings

Initial divorce petition dismissed, case escalated to High Court

Chand had first filed for divorce in 2006 on the grounds of mental cruelty. However, the Karnal family court dismissed his petition in 2013. Unfazed, he approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court where his case lingered for 11 years. Finally, on November 4, 2024, the high court referred their case to its Mediation and Conciliation Centre, paving the way for the divorce.

Settlement details

Farmer sells assets to fulfill alimony agreement

To fulfill the alimony deal, Chand sold his agricultural land and crops. He also gave gold and silver ornaments worth ₹40 lakh. The payment was made in the form of ₹2.16 crore through demand draft and ₹50 lakh cash from crop sales. The settlement ensures Kumari and their kids give up any future claim on Chand's estate, even after his death.

Court validation

High court validates agreement, formally dissolves marriage

The High Court bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Jasjit Singh Bedi validated the agreement last week. They formally dissolved the marriage, noting the mutual decision taken by Chand and Kumari. Advocate Rajinder Goel, appearing for Chand, explained that the settlement comprised ₹2.16 crore through demand draft, ₹50 lakh in cash from crop sales, and ₹40 lakh in gold and silver ornaments.