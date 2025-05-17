What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the Earth Observation Satellite-09 (EOS-09), aka RISAT-1B, tomorrow at 6:59am IST.

This new satellite marks a major leap in all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities for ISRO.

It features an upgraded C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and five imaging modes, including High-Resolution Spotlight and Medium Resolution ScanSAR, providing capabilities ranging from ultra-high-resolution surveillance to broad-scale environmental monitoring.