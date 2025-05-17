How ISRO's EOS-09 satellite will revolutionize disaster response, security surveillance
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch the Earth Observation Satellite-09 (EOS-09), aka RISAT-1B, tomorrow at 6:59am IST.
This new satellite marks a major leap in all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities for ISRO.
It features an upgraded C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and five imaging modes, including High-Resolution Spotlight and Medium Resolution ScanSAR, providing capabilities ranging from ultra-high-resolution surveillance to broad-scale environmental monitoring.
Dual use
A game changer for disaster response and security
Unlike most satellites that become useless during bad weather or at night, EOS-09 comes with C-band SAR. This technology enables it to see through clouds, rain, fog, and dust.
The satellite can detect subtle ground changes like vehicle movements or soil disturbances with resolutions going up to one meter.
This makes it an invaluable tool for large-scale disaster mapping and detailed reconnaissance missions.
Surveillance
Silent guardian for national security
The C-band SAR also bolsters national development by assisting agriculture, forestry, hydrology, and urban planning.
It can monitor illegal maritime activity at sea, track oil spills, or pinpoint vessels along India's 7,500km coastline.
When disaster strikes, such as cyclones or floods, its radar can provide real-time damage assessments, guiding emergency response and resource deployment long before the skies clear.
It will also classify terrain, vegetation, and man-made structures such as tents or hidden camps.
Strategic importance
Need for improved surveillance
The launch of EOS-09 comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, underscoring the pressing need for improved surveillance across India's sensitive borders.
With thousands of kilometers of land borders and coastline, India grapples with multi-faceted security challenges.
The all-weather imaging capability of EOS-09 makes it a dependable tool for tracking suspicious movements or monitoring cyclones, offering crucial intelligence when it matters most.
Future
Critical step forward in India's surveillance capabilities
The upcoming launch of EOS-09 is viewed as a major step forward in bolstering surveillance across India's sensitive frontiers.
It provides uninterrupted intelligence when it matters the most, be it tracking suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) or monitoring cyclones brewing in the Bay of Bengal.
However, experts feel a larger and more coordinated satellite constellation would be needed to monitor every ridge, river, and coastline with unwavering precision.