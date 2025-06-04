When Salman Khan revealed he had a crush on Rekha
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his charisma and on-screen presence, once had a childhood crush on the iconic actor Rekha.
This revelation came during a 2014 episode of Bigg Boss when Rekha appeared as a guest to promote her film Super Nani.
The duo shared fond memories of young Khan's admiration for the legend, which was more than just fanfare.
Childhood admiration
'I'd show up religiously...': Khan on attending yoga classes
During the Bigg Boss episode, Khan reminisced about his childhood days, recalling how he used to attend yoga classes because Rekha was the instructor.
He said, "I had no real connection with yoga, but since Rekha ji taught it, my friends and I would show up religiously."
This revelation left everyone in stitches as it showed a different side of the superstar.
Amusing memory
'Maybe that's why I never got married,' joked Khan
Rekha also shared a funny memory of young Khan, who would follow her around on his bicycle.
She fondly revealed how he once went home and told his family that he would marry her one day.
Khan joked, "Maybe that's why I never got married."
Rekha quipped back, "Maybe that's why I didn't either."
Recent career
Khan and Rekha's careers at a glance
Khan was last seen in Sikander, which was unable to impress fans and critics alike, only earning ₹110.1 crore at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.
On the other hand, Rekha hasn't starred in a feature-length film of her own since Super Nani, which came out in 2014.
She keeps making chat show and award function appearances though.