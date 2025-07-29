'VD 14': Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's dream pair is back! 

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly reuniting for a new film, tentatively titled VD 14 . The project is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and was announced in 2024. The duo's reunion is sure to excite fans who have loved their previous collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Schedule update Filming of 'VD 14' delayed due to Deverakonda's health issues The filming of VD 14 was supposed to start last week, but it got delayed due to Deverakonda's health issues. A source told India Today that he was diagnosed with dengue, pushing the shooting schedule. Meanwhile, Mandanna is currently in Hyderabad for Thama and will soon begin work on VD 14 as well.

Future films Mandanna and Deverakonda's upcoming projects Mandanna has a busy schedule ahead with promising projects such as The Girlfriend and Mysaa. On the other hand, Deverakonda will be seen next in the spy-action thriller Kingdom, co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, releasing this week. He also has SVC 59 in the pipeline.