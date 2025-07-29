LOADING...
Lenskart files papers with SEBI for ₹2,150cr IPO
Lenskart's IPO will include an offer-for-sale component

Lenskart files papers with SEBI for ₹2,150cr IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 29, 2025
03:18 pm
What's the story

Leading eyewear brand Lenskart has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The firm plans to raise ₹2,150 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares. It also includes an offer-for-sale component of up to 13.22 crore shares by existing shareholders like Peyush Bansal and Neha Bansal.

Shareholders

Multiple investors to offload stakes

The offer-for-sale component of Lenskart's IPO will see several prominent shareholders offloading their stakes. These include Amit Chaudhary, Sumeet Kapahi, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia (Mauritius), SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), PI Opportunities Fund - II, MacRitchie Investments, Alpha Wave Ventures LP, and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP. The firm may also consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to ₹430 crore before filing its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Fund allocation

Lenskart to use IPO proceeds for these purposes

Lenskart plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO for a variety of strategic initiatives. These include capital expenditure for opening new company-owned stores in India, lease and rent payments for these stores, investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and business promotion. The funds may also be used for potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Business performance

Biggest organized retailer of prescription eyeglasses

Lenskart is India's largest organized retailer of prescription eyeglasses in terms of business-to-consumer (B2C) sales volumes, according to consultancy firm Redseer's report. The company is reportedly eyeing a valuation of more than $8 billion for its IPO. Unlike many other new-age firms that opted for confidential filings, Lenskart's DRHP is available publicly.