What's the story

Perplexity, an AI-driven search engine, has launched a new feature called Perplexity Assistant.

The innovative AI tool is aimed at helping users with their daily tasks using reasoning, search, and app integration.

The assistant is available on Android devices via the Perplexity app. It can perform multi-app actions like booking a ride or finding a song, harnessing the power of Perplexity's search engine.

The capability is similar to Google Gemini, which can now perform multi-app tasks with a single prompt.