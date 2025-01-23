Google Gemini can now perform multi-app tasks in single prompt
What's the story
Google has announced a major upgrade for its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Gemini.
The upgrade, announced at the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy S25 series, permits Gemini to carry out tasks across multiple apps in a single interaction.
The enhancement is part of a wider set of updates from Google, including improvements to the AI-driven Circle to Search feature.
Enhanced functionality
Gemini's multi-app support and user confirmation
The multi-app support builds on Gemini's current app extensions, which already include a bunch of Google apps and some third-party options like WhatsApp and Spotify.
The new update adds Samsung's own apps for S25 users, including Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock.
Notably, Gemini lets you confirm multi-app actions before executing them.
Voice-based mode
Gemini Live gets an upgrade
Gemini Live, the assistant's voice-based conversational mode, is also getting an upgrade.
However, this enhancement is only available for Galaxy S25 and S24 phones and Google's own Pixel 9 series, at least for now.
Users of these handsets can now share images, files, and YouTube videos to the chat interface while seeking feedback or information from Gemini.
Future integration
Project Astra features to be integrated into Gemini
Google has also revealed that features from Project Astra, such as screen sharing and live video streaming, will be integrated into Gemini on Android in the coming months. This comes as a sign of Gemini's future expansion.
Meanwhile, Samsung has opted to make Gemini its default virtual assistant on the new S25 phones, replacing its own Bixby assistant.
AI enhancements
Circle to Search feature receives improvements
Google's Circle to Search feature is also getting an upgrade. It will now automatically recognize phone numbers, email IDs, and URLs to make it easier for the user to interact with them.
The AI Overviews in search results have also been expanded to work with more kinds of visual search results.
This implies using Circle to Search on a picture of a place, artwork, or object is more likely to create an AI Overview in the results.