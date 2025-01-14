Adobe's AI tool can edit 10,000 images in single click
Adobe is all set to change the game of digital editing with its innovative generative AI tools.
The new technological marvel is "Firefly Bulk Create," an app that can resize as many as 10,000 images or change their backgrounds with just a click.
The tool saves you from the hassle of editing each image manually, saving you a lot of time and effort.
Firefly Bulk Create: A blend of Adobe's APIs
The development of Firefly Bulk Create involved integrating several APIs powered by Adobe's Firefly. The main aim was to make these tools more user-friendly for creatives who don't have extensive coding skills.
Now in its beta phase, Bulk Create is split into two separate tools on Adobe's Firefly web app: "Remove Background" and "Resize."
Exploring the 'Remove Background' feature
The "Remove Background" feature of Bulk Create lets you upload images from your computer, Dropbox, or Adobe Experience Manager.
The tool can quickly remove backgrounds from any image, which makes it especially useful for product marketers.
You can also replace backgrounds with a particular image or color using HEX codes.
The edited batches can be saved as PNG or JPEG files (Photoshop PSD files coming soon).
'Resize' tool: A boon for social media marketers
The "Resize" tool of Bulk Create comes with preset options for popular ad banner sizes and platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
It uses generative AI to resize the backgrounds of images to fit these exact dimensions.
Although some complex images did show visible warping during demos, the tool promises to make background resizing easier for graphic designers working on marketing assets across platforms.
Adobe's upcoming developer APIs for Firefly services
In the coming weeks, Adobe plans to release new developer APIs for Firefly Services. These will be designed to expedite video and print production workflows.
One such tool, "Dubbing and Lip Sync," can translate and edit lip movement for video audio into 14 different languages.
Another InDesign tool will automatically format text and images for print and digital media using predefined templates.
Adobe's digital avatars and pricing plan
Adobe is also bringing "digital avatars" generated from text descriptions and voice recordings. These will be available in beta later this month, and can be used to present videos and product explainers.
However, the company has noted there will be a cost involved in using these new tools based on "consumption." This means users might have to go for a premium Adobe Firefly plan offering generative credits which can then be used on these features.