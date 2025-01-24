What's the story

OpenAI has unveiled a research preview of Operator, an AI agent that can perform web-based tasks.

The technology behind Operator is Computer-Using Agent (CUA), a model that combines GPT-4o's vision capabilities with advanced reasoning through reinforcement learning.

CUA is designed to interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs)—the buttons, menus, and text fields we see on a screen—in a human-like manner.

This allows it to perform digital tasks without relying on operating system (OS) or web-specific APIs.