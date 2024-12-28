WhatsApp will soon allow you to perform reverse image search
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is working on a new feature for its web client. The upcoming tool would let you conduct reverse image searches right from the app. The main aim behind this feature is to improve the detection of manipulated or misleading content, and give users a more reliable way to judge the authenticity of shared images.
How will the feature work?
The new facility will allow users to quickly upload an image to Google for a reverse search, making it easier to know if an image already exists online. If it does, users can judge its authenticity by comparing it with the context given on the original website. This could help verify if a picture has been edited, manipulated or taken out of its original context.
User consent and privacy considerations
Once a user chooses to search a picture on the web, WhatsApp will upload it to Google with the user's approval. Notably, this operation is handled by Google and WhatsApp will not get access to the content of the image chosen for this process. Users will be fully informed about this sharing process with an alert detailing the policy and seeking their consent before proceeding.
Aim to combat misinformation
By integrating this facility, WhatsApp hopes to empower the users to make informed decisions about the content they share and receive. The firm believes access to a reliable reverse image search can help the users quickly identify the source of a picture and evaluate its credibility. This tool could also offer an added layer of security, by offering users the tools to detect potentially deceptive content without leaving the app.