How to react to messages on WhatsApp using emojis
WhatsApp has revolutionized the way we communicate, and its message reactions feature takes things a step further. This exciting feature allows you to quickly express your emotions and reactions to messages without typing a single word. Whether it's a simple "like," a playful "heart," or a thoughtful "thinking face," you can convey your feelings using emojis with just a tap.
React to your WhatsApp messages on Android
Long-press on the message you want to react to. A row of emojis will appear. Tap the desired emoji to add your reaction. As a substitute, you can tap the emoji icon to open a larger selection of emojis. You can also react to a photo, GIF, or video shared in the chat using the same steps as mentioned above.
Want to change your reaction? Follow these steps
To change your reaction, tap and hold a message, photo, gif, or video you reacted to. Alternatively, tap the emoji below the message. Now, tap a different emoji to revise your reaction. You can also remove your reaction. Tap and hold a message, photo, gif, or video you reacted to. Or, tap the emoji below the message. Next, tap your reaction to remove it.
Things to remember
When you add a reaction, only the sender of the message will receive a notification. You can only add one reaction to a message at a time. Reactions to disappearing messages will disappear along with the message itself. It's not currently possible to hide reactions or reaction counts.