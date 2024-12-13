Summarize Simplifying... In short Reacting to WhatsApp messages with emojis is simple: long-press the message and select your desired emoji.

If you want to change or remove your reaction, just tap and hold the message again and choose a different emoji or tap your reaction to remove it.

How to react to messages on WhatsApp using emojis

By Mudit Dube 02:53 pm Dec 13, 202402:53 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has revolutionized the way we communicate, and its message reactions feature takes things a step further. This exciting feature allows you to quickly express your emotions and reactions to messages without typing a single word. Whether it's a simple "like," a playful "heart," or a thoughtful "thinking face," you can convey your feelings using emojis with just a tap.

Process

React to your WhatsApp messages on Android

Long-press on the message you want to react to. A row of emojis will appear. Tap the desired emoji to add your reaction. As a substitute, you can tap the emoji icon to open a larger selection of emojis. You can also react to a photo, GIF, or video shared in the chat using the same steps as mentioned above.

Tips

Want to change your reaction? Follow these steps

To change your reaction, tap and hold a message, photo, gif, or video you reacted to. Alternatively, tap the emoji below the message. Now, tap a different emoji to revise your reaction. You can also remove your reaction. Tap and hold a message, photo, gif, or video you reacted to. Or, tap the emoji below the message. Next, tap your reaction to remove it.

Key points

Things to remember

When you add a reaction, only the sender of the message will receive a notification. You can only add one reaction to a message at a time. Reactions to disappearing messages will disappear along with the message itself. It's not currently possible to hide reactions or reaction counts.