To share your location on WhatsApp, open the app and select the chat of the person you want to share your location with.

Click the paperclip icon at the bottom, choose "Location" from the menu, and grant the necessary permissions.

You can then opt to send your current location or share your live location, which updates as you move.

You can send both static and live location

How to share your current location on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Dec 13, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp lets you instantly share your location with friends, family, or businesses. The handy "Location" tool, sends a snapshot of your device's location at the time of messaging, ensuring clear communication without the hassle of explanations. Whether you're meeting someone, coordinating deliveries, or just letting others know your whereabouts, this feature simplifies real-time updates. A quick tap is all it takes to keep everyone informed and connected.

Finding the right settings

To share your location, first, open WhatsApp on your device and head over to the "Chats" section. Here, you will see all the ongoing conversations with individuals and groups. Tap on the chat of the person/group you want to share your location with. Now, use the attachment button (paperclip icon) at the bottom of the screen to open up a menu with several options to share different types of media files and documents.

Options to share your location

From the menu that opens up, tap on the "Location" button and grant WhatsApp necessary permissions to access your location. This will open a map with your current location and two options: "Send your current location" and "Share live location." The first option will share your current location while the second one would keep updating it as you move. After selecting one of these options, your location will be shared with the selected contact.