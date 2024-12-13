Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has enhanced its calling experience by adding more options to its desktop app's Calls tab, including starting a call, creating a call link, or dialing a number directly.

The update also includes higher-resolution video for clearer calls.

The update also includes higher-resolution video for clearer calls.

Other recent features include typing indicators for real-time chat engagement and voice message transcripts for easier communication.

Latest features include new call filters, improved video quality, and more

WhatsApp just improved calling experience for all: Check new features

By Mudit Dube 11:31 am Dec 13, 202411:31 am

What's the story WhatsApp has unveiled a bunch of updates to improve the audio and video calling experience on desktop and mobile. The new features, announced on Thursday, include a set of 10 effects for video calls like puppy ears, underwater scenes, and a karaoke microphone. You can also now select specific participants for calls within group chats without disturbing the whole group.

Desktop updates

WhatsApp desktop app gets new call features

WhatsApp has also improved its desktop app by adding more options into the Calls tab. Now, you can start a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly from the app. Whether you're using a desktop or mobile device, calls are now more reliable, offering higher-resolution video and a clearer picture for both one-on-one and group calls.

Feature enhancements

Recent features added to WhatsApp

The latest updates build on recent features introduced by WhatsApp. Earlier this month, the platform added typing indicators for real-time engagement in chats. The visual cues appear alongside the profile picture of the user who is typing, enhancing communication in one-to-one and group chats alike. Last month, WhatsApp rolled out voice message transcripts to make sending voice messages more convenient.