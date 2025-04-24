Meta Ray-Ban glasses launching in India with these AI features
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced plans to launch its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India soon.
The AR/VR glasses, a collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, blend classic Ray-Ban design with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Though the exact launch date and pricing for India remain undisclosed, this rollout is part of a broader global expansion that also includes Mexico and the UAE.
Specifications
Key features of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses
Powered by Meta's Llama series of generative AI models, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses let you interact hands-free by saying "Hey Meta."
This way, you can control music, send messages, or ask questions. You can also get real-time translation between English, Spanish, French, and Italian.
With built-in cameras and speakers, you can capture photos/videos and make calls using apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.
AI integration
Live Translation for Ray-Ban smart glasses
Meta has added a bunch of AI features to its smart glasses, including Live Translation and Live AI, which are also expected to come to India.
The former, which was previously available in early access, is now available in all regions where Ray-Ban Meta glasses are sold.
The feature offers real-time translations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.
Users can also see a translated transcript on their phone or use the feature offline with pre-downloaded language packs.
Expansion
Live AI feature for US and Canadian users
Previously available only in beta, the Live AI feature is now available to US and Canadian users.
It lets you ask questions about your surroundings without having to say "Hey Meta" every time.
It facilitates natural language conversations with the glasses about the environment, like asking for missing ingredients for a meal or the best wine pairing.
You can activate it by saying, "Hey Meta, start live AI."
Music integration
Meta expands music app support
Meta is also expanding music app support for its smart glasses beyond the US and Canada.
The company is rolling out support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam in non-North American regions.
Once this update is live, users can ask their glasses questions about songs or albums by saying commands like, "Hey Meta, what's the name of this song?" or "Hey Meta, when did this album come out?"
Design update
New styles for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses
While there were no major hardware upgrades, Meta and Ray-Ban are adding new styles to their second-generation glasses.
These include new Skyler frame and lens color combinations, such as the cat-eye-shaped Shiny Chalky Gray with Transitions Sapphire lenses and the "more timeless" Skyler Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses and Skyler Shiny Black with Clear lenses.