For Android users: Use Meesho's filters for better shopping experience
What's the story
Meesho's Android app further sweetens the shopping experience with its filters, enabling users to refine their searches according to their preferences and budget.
This guide demonstrates how you can use these filters for a tailor-made shopping experience, saving time and helping you find your ideal products.
Category selection
Utilize category filters effectively
The category filter plays a key role in refining product searches.
You can pick from a number of categories, including clothing, accessories, home decor, and more.
By selecting the appropriate category ahead of browsing, shoppers can limit themselves to certain kinds of products and not get distracted by irrelevant ones.
This way, you can easily find what you're looking for.
Price filtering
Set price range for budget shopping
Price range filters are extremely important for people shopping on a budget.
By defining a minimum and maximum limit, you can see only those products that suit your budget.
This way, you won't be overspending and all the items you see will fit within your financial plan.
Color preferences
Choose preferred colors easily
Color preference plays a critical role in defining your style.
With Meesho's color filter, you'll be able to choose one or more colors you would want to see in your products.
Whether you are after vibrant colors or some neutral ones, this filter will ensure that only the items matching with your selected color palette get showcased.
Ratings focus
Filter by ratings for quality assurance
We all know product ratings give a good idea of quality and customer satisfaction.
With the ratings filter, you can easily see only those products that have high ratings from previous buyers.
This way, you can concentrate only on well-rated items and make smart buying decisions based on others' experiences.
Newest first
Sort by latest arrivals
For those who love keeping up with the latest trends or new arrivals, sorting options such as "Newest First" are extremely useful.
With this feature, users would first get to see the latest additions in any category, while older stock items would appear later in search results.