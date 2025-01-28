What's the story

NVIDIA, the leading semiconductor giant, has witnessed a massive decline in its stock value after the launch of Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek's R1 model.

The company's shares plummeted by nearly 17% on Monday, translating into a jaw-dropping loss of nearly $600 billion from NVIDIA's market cap, a record decline for any company on Wall Street.

Nasdaq declined 3.1% on Monday. Mimicking NVIDIA, chipmaker Broadcom crashed 17.4%, followed by Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, which fell 2.1% and 4.2%, respectively.