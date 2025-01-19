Use Windows 11? You can now test AI-powered search feature
What's the story
US tech giant Microsoft is testing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search feature for Windows 11.
The company announced the innovative feature back in October 2024, and it is now available in a new developer channel build for Windows 11 Insider testers.
To use this AI search, you will need a Copilot Plus PC.
Functionality
A versatile tool for Windows users
The AI search feature is meant to be used across different platforms in the Windows ecosystem. Be it settings, file explorer, or taskbar search boxes, users can use this feature seamlessly.
The best part? The facility works without an internet connection, thanks to the NPU chips in Copilot Plus computers.
Scope
Current limitations and future expansions
As of now, the AI search feature is limited to Windows settings and files in select formats like JPEG, TXT, PNG, PDF, and XLS.
Microsoft has also noted that this facility only works for files in locations selected by users for indexing.
However, it plans to expand its capabilities to include cloud data stored in services such as OneDrive.
Rollout
Gradual rollout and language support for AI search
Microsoft has announced that the AI-powered Windows search will be gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders using Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.
Support for Intel or AMD Copilot Plus computers is expected to follow later.
The feature will work with machines set in six different languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.
Additional features
New build also introduces AI writing tools
Along with the new search feature, the latest build also brings AI writing tools from Click to Do.
This is a pretty unique feature, which gives users context-sensitive menus of options when they press and hold the Windows key and left-click on their screen.
Now, clicking 'Rewrite' after clicking a block of text will give a 'Refine' option for grammar correction.