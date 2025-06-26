This new Instagram update adds movie-style motion to your reels 

Instagram has introduced a new set of features for its video editing app, Edits. The update brings advanced editing capabilities like Keyframes, which lets users mark and modify specific points in their video timeline. The official Instagram Creators account announced the update saying, "You've been asking for Keyframes on Edits and we're so excited to share that it's finally here."

Feature breakdown Keyframes for precise video adjustments The latest update for Instagram Edits also includes new additions to the Ideas tab, voice enhancement, and more text effects. The Keyframes feature allows creators to animate video clips by adjusting their position, rotation, and scale at precise moments. This means you can add a subtle zoom-in or a dramatic spin effect in your videos to give them a movie-style makeover.

Text enhancement Over 30 new text effects Along with Keyframes, the update also brings over 30 new text effects for creators to choose from. These include fun styles like Fisheye, Arch, Cube, and Whirl. The idea is to add motion and flair to on-screen text in order to highlight a key message or add markers in short videos.