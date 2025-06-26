This new Instagram update adds movie-style motion to your reels
What's the story
Instagram has introduced a new set of features for its video editing app, Edits. The update brings advanced editing capabilities like Keyframes, which lets users mark and modify specific points in their video timeline. The official Instagram Creators account announced the update saying, "You've been asking for Keyframes on Edits and we're so excited to share that it's finally here."
Feature breakdown
Keyframes for precise video adjustments
The latest update for Instagram Edits also includes new additions to the Ideas tab, voice enhancement, and more text effects. The Keyframes feature allows creators to animate video clips by adjusting their position, rotation, and scale at precise moments. This means you can add a subtle zoom-in or a dramatic spin effect in your videos to give them a movie-style makeover.
Text enhancement
Over 30 new text effects
Along with Keyframes, the update also brings over 30 new text effects for creators to choose from. These include fun styles like Fisheye, Arch, Cube, and Whirl. The idea is to add motion and flair to on-screen text in order to highlight a key message or add markers in short videos.
User experience
Voice enhancement and improved Ideas tab
The latest update also lets Instagram Edits users enhance voiceovers to eliminate unwanted background noise. This feature was previously only available for video clips. The Ideas Tab has also been improved with practical tools for planning content, like saving audio tracks for later use and adding sticky notes. Users can now comment on audio tracks they want to use later, even in full-screen mode.