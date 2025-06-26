Page Loader
Phone not working?—OnePlus sends technicians to your doorstep for free
The service is available for all OnePlus smartphone users

By Mudit Dube
Jun 26, 2025
11:19 am
What's the story

OnePlus has broadended its customer service network in India by introducing a doorstep pick-up and drop facility for device repairs and services. The new initiative covers more than 19,000 pin codes across the country, especially targeting users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The service is available for all OnePlus smartphone users, including those with out-of-warranty devices.

Service details

What the service includes

The doorstep service from OnePlus includes free pick-up and drop logistics, health check-ups, software updates, and no service charges on select repairs under certain conditions. The company will manage the entire process—from device pick-up to diagnosis and repairs—without any extra cost for logistics. However, out-of-warranty users may have to pay repair charges depending on the issue.

Access points

How to book a pick-up

Customers can book pick-ups for the new service through a number of channels including call centers, live chat on the official OnePlus website, verified WhatsApp support, and email-based customer care. The move is part of Project Starlight, a ₹6,000 crore initiative launched in late 2024 to improve customer experience across India.

Additional benefits

OnePlus also running service camp

Along with the doorstep service, OnePlus is also conducting a Service Camp at its service centers across India from June 20 to June 30, 2025. During this period, users can get free device check-ups and software updates. Out-of-warranty phone users are eligible for no service charges on select repairs during this camp.