Phone not working?—OnePlus sends technicians to your doorstep for free

OnePlus has broadended its customer service network in India by introducing a doorstep pick-up and drop facility for device repairs and services. The new initiative covers more than 19,000 pin codes across the country, especially targeting users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The service is available for all OnePlus smartphone users, including those with out-of-warranty devices.

Service details What the service includes The doorstep service from OnePlus includes free pick-up and drop logistics, health check-ups, software updates, and no service charges on select repairs under certain conditions. The company will manage the entire process—from device pick-up to diagnosis and repairs—without any extra cost for logistics. However, out-of-warranty users may have to pay repair charges depending on the issue.

Access points How to book a pick-up Customers can book pick-ups for the new service through a number of channels including call centers, live chat on the official OnePlus website, verified WhatsApp support, and email-based customer care. The move is part of Project Starlight, a ₹6,000 crore initiative launched in late 2024 to improve customer experience across India.