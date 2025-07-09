Why deflecting asteroids may become more difficult in the future

NASA 's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission has revealed a new challenge for future asteroid deflection efforts. The spacecraft's impact on the moonlet Dimorphos in September 2022 not only altered its orbit but also sent a massive cloud of boulders flying. These rocks carried more than three times the momentum of the spacecraft itself, according to a study led by astronomers from the University of Maryland.

Complications Deflection could be complicated by these forces The study, published in the Planetary Science Journal, highlights that while kinetic impactors like DART can change an asteroid's path, the forces from ejected boulders can complicate future deflection efforts. "Our research shows that while the direct impact of the DART spacecraft caused this change, the boulders ejected gave an additional kick that was almost as big," said Tony Farnham, lead author of the study and a research scientist at UMD's Department of Astronomy.

Tracking boulders Tracking the ejected boulders Using images from LICIACube, a tiny Italian spacecraft that witnessed DART's aftermath, the astronomers tracked 104 boulders ranging from 0.2 to 3.6 meters in radius as they sped away from Dimorphos at speeds of up to 52m/s. The team determined their three-dimensional locations and velocities from these images. "We saw that the boulders weren't scattered randomly in space," Farnham said, adding that they were clustered in two distinct groups with an absence of material elsewhere.

Origin What the researchers believe The largest debris cluster, which contained around 70% of the measured objects, was ejected toward the south at high velocities and shallow angles to the surface. The team believes that such ejected boulders likely came from specific sources, perhaps larger rocks on the Dimorphos that were shattered by DART's solar panels just before impact. "DART's solar panels likely hit two big boulders, called Atabaque and Bodhran," said Jessica Sunshine, a professor of astronomy and geology at UMD.