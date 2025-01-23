'Was Saif really stabbed or acting': Maharashtra minister questions attack
What's the story
Maharashtra Minister of Ports Development Nitesh Rane has cast doubts over the recent stabbing incident of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday, five days after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence.
Rane, addressing an event in Pune, asked if Khan was actually stabbed.
"When I saw Saif Ali Khan after he was discharged, I doubted whether he was really stabbed or just acting," he said.
Political accusations
Rane criticizes opposition leaders for alleged bias
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took a dig at opposition leaders, accusing them of showing concern only when "a Khan is in trouble."
He targeted NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, asking why they ignored Hindu artists like the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
"Supriya Sule is worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Have you ever heard her being worried about any Hindu artist?" Rane asked.
Attack details
Intruder's identity and motive revealed
The intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested from Thane.
Shehzad reportedly broke into Khan's home with the intention of theft but was confronted by the actor after being spotted by house staff.
During the altercation, Khan sustained multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury near his spine.
He underwent immediate surgery to remove a knife piece lodged in his back and to stop spinal fluid leakage.
Doubts raised
Rane expresses skepticism over Khan's quick recovery
The minister also commented on the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai, suggesting they have started entering homes instead of staying at ports.
"Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away," he added.
The police investigation found that Shehzad planned to steal money to assist his ailing mother in Bangladesh after losing his job at a restaurant in December.
A police officer said Shehzad randomly picked Khan's residence for the theft attempt.