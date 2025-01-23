What's the story

Maharashtra Minister of Ports Development Nitesh Rane has cast doubts over the recent stabbing incident of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday, five days after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence.

Rane, addressing an event in Pune, asked if Khan was actually stabbed.

"When I saw Saif Ali Khan after he was discharged, I doubted whether he was really stabbed or just acting," he said.