Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Revisiting late actor's best performances

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 21, 2023, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Memorable performances: Remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 37 today. An inquisitive artist who consistently excelled in dancing, acting, and even academics, SSR passed away in 2020, leaving behind a legacy that serves as an inspiration to millions. SSR rose the ranks due to sheer grit and determination and became a shining star in the glitzy world of Bollywood. Let's revisit his best performances.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Breathing life into a biopic is accompanied by massive challenges since it is always a gamble to accurately make a film based on a famous personality's life. Not for SSR, though! He spent days with former cricket skipper MS Dhoni, learned his techniques, mirrored his gait, accent, and cricketing shots, and made MS Dhoni: The Untold Story a film to be remembered for ages.

'Kedarnath'

The 2018 romantic tragedy Kedarnath was inspired by true events and explored a passionate romance between Mansoor (Rajput) and Mandakini (Sara Ali Khan), tragically cut short due to the tumultuous cloudburst/incessant rainfall in the Kedarnath hills. SSR carried Kedarnath on his shoulders and crawled effortlessly into the role of a Muslim boy who is a porter—someone who belongs to the lowest rung of society.

'Sonchiriya'

Sonchiriya is regarded as an extremely underrated film in SSR's oeuvre. Bolstered by an ensemble cast comprising Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana, the action drama suffered from the lack of promotions, but its performances still remain top-notch. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial is set in Chambal, with dialogues in the Bundeli dialect. You can watch it on the streaming platform ZEE5.

'Dil Bechara'

Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara—directed by Mukesh Chhabra—can move you to tears instantly. Not only because you realize he's no longer here but also because of the tender emotions that define his character Manny. Based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars, it also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and a cameo by Saif Ali Khan. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.